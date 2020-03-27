Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Sovereign funds, India rates, Next

Lubna Olayan, Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chairperson of Olayan Financing Company and Yasir al-Rumayyan, Chief Executive and Managing Director of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, attend the investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 23, 2018.

LONDON/MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews has launched a daily column covering pandemic-related insights that you might have missed. Throughout the day, we’ll bring you shorter-than-usual views from columnists around the world with the same financial savvy on companies, economies and capital markets during this important unfolding story.

GULF RAINY DAY FUNDS. The decline in assets at sovereign funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority and Kuwait Investment Authority could exceed $300 billion this year, according to Institute of International Finance data cited by Bloomberg. Asset values everywhere are sinking, but sovereign wealth funds are also becoming ATMs for rulers. True, funds in the Middle East have assets exceeding $2 trillion, and cash buffers. And being able to do what Temasek just did for Singapore Airlines without hiking debt is a powerful advantage. But as Breakingviews pointed out last week, even if the ADIA, QIA et al can just draw down cash buffers rather than flog their holdings of developed-world blue-chip companies, infrastructure and glitzy London hotels, their role at the forefront of global dealmaking looks at the very least likely to be reduced. (By George Hay)

INDIA THROWS LIFE JACKET TO BORROWERS. The Reserve Bank of India is cutting rates faster and by more than expected: a 75 basis point cut brings the main policy rate down to 4.4%. The regulator is also cutting the cash reserve ratio for banks for the first time since 2013 as part of liquidity-easing measures. Bad corporate debts, rickety lenders and a slowing economy meant conditions were already tight before the nation of 1.3 billion went into lockdown. The biggest relief, though, is that banks can now offer borrowers a three-month moratorium on payment installations on everything from small-ticket microloans to mortgages. That means retail credit woes in India are for another day. (By Una Galani)

FASHION SUPPLY. With consumers bored at home, demand for online shopping should rise. But British retailer Next has stopped taking new orders because the warehouse employees needed to fulfill them understandably felt they should be home during the coronavirus lockdown. Next will close its online, warehousing and distribution operations. The country can manage without Next’s affordable fashions. But the shutdown points to the risk of labour shortages impacting more critical sectors. Already, European farmers warned produce could be left in the ground because the migrant workers who usually harvest it have not been able to make the trip. So far, food shortages have been driven by irresponsible consumer stockpiling and have been alleviated by shopping limits. A deficit caused by the supply side would be harder to fix. (By Dasha Afanasieva)