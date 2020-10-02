Breakingviews - Corona Capital: State loans, Pubs

Bartenders pour drinks in a pub in London Bridge amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, September 24, 2020.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- State loans

- Pubs

FINAL SPRINT. Britain’s state-backed coronavirus loan scheme for small firms is in wind-down mode. Finance minister Rishi Sunak recently extended the deadline for government-guaranteed “Bounce Back” loans, but only to Nov. 30. Demand, however, still looks high. HSBC, has had to stop processing applications from new business customers because of a huge backlog, the Telegraph reported here late on Thursday. The latest government statistics showed here that almost 150,000 businesses applied for help between Aug. 16 and Sept. 20, with total loans so far surpassing 38 billion pounds.

The surge is unlikely to have ebbed since then, given renewed local lockdowns. The risk is that government assistance programmes end while help is still needed, forcing small firms out of business. Sunak and other officials are worried here about how much money taxpayers will lose on the loans. With infections soaring again, a more pressing worry is whether they’re turning the taps off too early. (By Liam Proud)

TIME, PLEASE. Coronavirus curfews are providing deeper insight into Britain’s unhealthy relationship with booze. Despite new 10 p.m. closing times shaving just one hour off available drinking time, pub sales are down 45% compared to a year ago, according here to the Financial Times. It’s hard to ascribe all of that decline to a single hour of missed elbow-raising. Rather, Brits may be deciding that if you don’t go out properly, you don’t go out at all.

It’s yet another round of bad news for the hospitality sector. Shares in pub groups like J D Wetherspoon are already down 50% this year. And with the government’s furlough scheme winding up this month, staff are bearing the brunt. Fuller Smith & Turner, whose shares are down 40% since January, is axing one in 10 employees. At this rate, the recovery, when it finally comes, may see punters pulling their own pints. (By Ed Cropley)