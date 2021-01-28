Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Tequila, Prada, Japan activists

LONDON/MILAN/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

Bottles of tequila Jose Cuervo, Don Julio, 1800 and Herradura are displayed at a bar in this picture illustration taken April 4, 2019.

PUMPLONA. The Paloma cocktail, comprising grapefruit juice and tequila, is lifting Diageo’s spirits. The $92 billion drinks giant said on Thursday that sales of tequila jumped 80% in North America in the six months to December, helping to drive year-on-year organic sales in the region up 12%. That eased the hangover from closed bars and restaurants. Diageo is not the only beneficiary of the home-cocktail vogue: tonic maker Fevertree’s U.S. sales were up 23% last year.

Tequila brands like Don Julio and Casamigos also liven up Diageo’s valuation gap over its closest rival Pernod Ricard, which reports results on Feb. 11. The French group has an enterprise value of just under 19 times expected EBITDA for the year to June 2021, while Diageo is valued at almost 21 times, according to Refinitiv data. Assuming there’s no supply shortage – agave plants used to make tequila take seven years to grow – Diageo’s cocktail buzz should carry it through the pandemic. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

PANDEMIC WINNER. Prada is returning to its former glory. Sales at the $16 billion fashion group will double to 5 billion euros in four to five years, boss Patrizio Bertelli said in an interview published on Thursday. Investors are already pricing in an acceleration. Shares in the Italian maker of the $2,500 Galleria bag have gained 68% in the past 12 months, making it the best-performing stock among top European bling companies. Over the same period LVMH is up 23%, while Moncler rose 18%.

That suggests that Prada’s turnaround strategy is working. Even before Covid-19, the group stopped offering discounts and cut ties with most department stores to improve its profitability. Its directly controlled retail shops now account for over 90% of total sales. By 2023, EBITDA should represent 33% of forecast sales of 4 billion euros, Refinitiv data shows. That’s still behind Moncler’s projected 39% EBITDA margin. Even so, the gap is narrowing. (By Lisa Jucca)

SWEETENED REVENGE. Chalk one up for pushy investors. A Carlyle-backed group doubled its original offer for Japan Asia Group, a green energy and technology company, to 48 billion yen ($463 million) after activist Yoshiaki Murakami smelled something fishy and lobbed in his own unsolicited bid. The 1,200 yen a share proposal is now quadruple the company’s undisturbed price in September.

Murakami blasted the original structure, accusing JAG’s board of handing Chairman Tetsuo Yamashita 10 billion yen of assets as part of the deal for just 60 million yen. Under the revised terms, Carlyle pays a little more to buy bigger stakes in two of the company’s divisions, but at the same valuation. That should help it avoid looking like a pushover in future confrontations with hedge funds. Yamashita, though, kicks in a heftier sum, which suggests it might be that much harder for Japanese companies to get away with cosy management buyouts. (By Jennifer Hughes)