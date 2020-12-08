Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Testing boom, Japan stimulus, EQT

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

TEST AND TRACE. Qiagen is enjoying a pandemic booster shot. The $11 billion German diagnostics group on Tuesday raised its revenue forecasts, predicting net sales growth of 22% this year, and between 18% and 20% in 2021. The group, whose products include rapid antigen-based coronavirus tests, also said it would expand its supervisory broad from six members currently. Qiagen’s “non-Covid” business is expected to see double-digit net sales growth, the company said.

The positive results partly vindicate investors who rejected a bid from Thermo Fisher Scientific in August, led by Davidson Kempner Capital Management. Qiagen originally agreed to that deal in March, just as the virus began sweeping through Europe, dramatically increasing demand for tests. Yet, at around 41 euros, Qiagen’s share price is still below Thermo Fisher’s raised offer of 43 euros per share. That means Chief Executive Thierry Bernard needs good results to keep coming. (By Neil Unmack)

REANIMATOR. Japan’s third-quarter GDP growth was revised upward slightly to 22.9% on an annualised basis. Household spending increased for the first time this year in October, but only by 1.9% and fell short of expectations while Covid-19 infections have resurged. That made it logical for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to roll out extra support on Tuesday. His $700 billion package, over half of which is fresh spending, brings the total to nearly $3 trillion. It includes initiatives to cut carbon emissions and boost adoption of digital technology.

It’s hard to impress investors with big stimulus numbers these days. The question is whether Suga can translate them into private investment that will let the Bank of Japan slow the monetary pump. Net exports and private consumption were the biggest economic drivers last quarter; capital expenditures contracted further. Revived demand is an unqualified good, though, and a vaccine should buy Suga more upside. (By Pete Sweeney)

HOT AIR. Private equity firm EQT is taking advantage of undervalued stocks. It bought almost 30% of the shares and 26.4% of the voting rights in Swedish air conditioning company Beijer Ref from U.S. heating and ventilation company Carrier Global, making it its biggest shareholder.

The Swedish buyout group said here on Monday it paid $1.1 billion for the shares, implying a price of around 244 Swedish crowns ($29) per share. That’s a 20% discount to Monday’s closing price, and roughly in line with where Beijer Ref was trading in late October, before the vaccine-led market recovery. It’s not a classic buyout, as EQT will not be able to fully control the $4.6 billion group, but with private equity firms flush with cash, unorthodox deals can still be a breath of fresh air. (By Dasha Afanasieva)