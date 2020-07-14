Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Macau, Ocado, Hong Kong watches

HONG KONG/LONDON/MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

WINNING STREAK. Shares of Macau casino operators including Wynn Macau and MGM China surged on Tuesday after authorities announced eased coronavirus-related border restrictions with neighbouring Guangdong province. That’s a welcome reprieve for the world’s largest gaming hub – gambling revenue slid 97% year-on-year in June. Nearly half of Macau’s Chinese visitors came from Guangdong last year, Morgan Stanley analysts reckon. Lifting a compulsory 14-day quarantine for visitors arriving from Macau to Guangdong could lure the high rollers back to empty baccarat tables.

Obstacles remain. Visas for individual visits, which account for 73% of Guangdong arrivals in Macau, remain on hold. A mooted travel bubble between Hong Kong and Macau looks less likely as the financial hub grapples with a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. With operators paying an estimated $15 million in daily operating expenses, according to Morgan Stanley, the news is nonetheless welcome. (By Sharon Lam)

LIGHTER BASKET. Ocado investors have received another mixed bag from the online grocer. Ocado’s army of vans delivered sales growth of 27% in the first half of the year but its technology business continued to burn through cash and wipe out profits. Group EBITDA fell 36% to 19.8 million pounds, leaving Chief Executive Tim Steiner nursing a pre-tax loss of 40.6 million pounds. The 15 billion pound company’s shares fell nearly 4%.

Grocery sales were a big plus, up 87%. But uncertainty in U.S. and British markets meant it was unable to ramp up its outlook. In its UK backyard, where the bulk of its warehouses sit, gross domestic product only grew 1.8% in May after falling over 20% in April. This could mean consumers cutting back on bulky online grocery bills. As long as Ocado’s chunky valuation is linked to rolling out big and costly warehouses, shareholders will have to get used to some knocks. (By Aimee Donnellan)

CLOCK TICKING. Swatch’s centre of gravity is shifting rapidly towards mainland China. The Swiss watchmaker reported its first ever half-year loss on Tuesday, with net sales down 46% at current exchange rates. Yet it remained optimistic – retail sales in China leapt 76% in May and 60% in June. In Hong Kong, traditionally an Asian watch hub, Swatch recorded almost no sales due to political unrest.

Mainland China’s importance to Swatch has grown since pro-democracy protests in the former British colony kicked off in 2019. Hong Kong accounted for an estimated 10%-12% of net sales in 2018, but that slumped to 6%-7% at the end of last year, when luxury groups started pulling down the shutters. By contrast, analysts reckon Swatch sales on the mainland accounted for a quarter of total revenue last year. With Hong Kong’s woes showing few signs of easing, the shift is starting to look permanent. (By Lisa Jucca)