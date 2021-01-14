Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Vaccines, Fast fashion, Renault

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

A doctor receives a dose of the Sinovac's vaccine at a district health facility as Indonesia begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), starting with its healthcare workers, in Jakarta, Indonesia January 14, 2021.

LATEST

- Indonesia

- Boohoo/Primark

- Renault

JAB CAMPAIGN. Indonesia is pushing ahead with its mass vaccination rollout after a recent surge in cases. Southeast Asia’s most populous country is set to vaccinate close to 1.5 million health workers, the first to be immunised using China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine, according to Reuters. The country is also choosing to vaccinate young workers ahead of the ageing population, partly because Sinovac does not have enough efficacy data for the elderly, and perhaps also because young people will probably do more to revive economic activity.

Questions about relative effectiveness, however, have sowed some scepticism among citizens. On Wednesday, President Joko Widodo tried to alleviate concerns in a televised ceremony by taking the shot himself. Assuming that inspires public confidence, the next challenge will be delivering vaccines across some 17,000 islands, where the cold chain is rickety. That will be far more difficult than vaccine photo ops. (By Sharon Lam)

VOTING WITH CLICKS. The fast-fashion sector typifies the winners and losers of the pandemic. Online purveyor of stretchy clothes Boohoo said sales rose 40% year-on-year in the four months to Dec. 31. Meanwhile, Primark owner Associated British Foods on Thursday warned of a 1 billion pound hit to sales if its shops stay shut until the end of February.

One thing the two have in common is benefitting from the British public’s continuing demand for very cheap clothes – even when there are fewer occasions to show them off. Primark recorded higher-than-expected sales when stores were open last year.

Boohoo’s customers, meanwhile, are shrugging off a scandal over its suppliers in Leicester paying workers less than the minimum wage. A Guardian report last year said workers making Boohoo clothes in Pakistan were paid well below the local legal limit. With Boohoo’s share price up around 70% since the Leicester story, investors seem to have short memories, too. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

BACK FROM THE DEAD. Renault’s cringe-inducingly named “Renaulution” has had the opposite of its intended effect on investors. Shares in the 11 billion euro French carmaker dropped by 3% on Thursday morning after newish boss Luca de Meo revealed his much-trailed turnaround plan, the first phase of which is aptly named “Resurrection”. De Meo is shortly expected to announce a 7 billion euro net loss in 2020.

True, much of the damage is due to wounds at alliance partner Nissan Motor, in which Renault owns a 43% stake. And de Meo’s plan to cut the number of models, slash costs and focus on profitability is sound. But even with an extra 500 million euros in cost savings planned by 2023, a 3% operating margin goal the same year is roughly half what Germany’s Volkswagen targets. With newly merged Franco-Italian rival Stellantis likely to increase competition in Europe, shareholders are wisely sceptical of de Meo’s touted salvation. (By Christopher Thompson)