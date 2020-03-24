Former Finnish president Ahtisaari has coronavirus, presidency says

FILE PHOTO: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari poses with his medal and diploma during the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo December 10, 2008. Ahtisaari urged U.S. President-elect Barack Obama on Wednesday to delve into solving the Middle East conflict in his first year in office, calling it a knot that could be untied. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins (NORWAY)/File Photo

(Reuters) - Finland’s former president Martti Ahtisaari, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the president’s office said on Tuesday.

“The infection was confirmed on Monday, March 23. President Ahtisaari is doing well, considering the situation,” the office said in a statement.

The 82-year-old, who headed Finland from 1994 to 2000, got the Nobel Peace Prize for his longstanding contribution to peace mediation.

Finland has confirmed 700 coronavirus cases and one death from the virus.