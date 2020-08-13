Finland recommends use of facemasks on public transport

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing face masks walk at the Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Vantaa, as Finnish Government has eased travel restrictions with several EU countries following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Finland, July 13 2020. Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s government backs public health authorities’ new recommendation to use facemasks on public transport and in other situations where social distancing is not possible, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday.

Health authorities reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a daily record since end of May, bringing the total to 7,683 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prior to Thursday, Finland had not officially recommended the use of masks.