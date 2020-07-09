Lockdown DIY drives Finnish paint maker Tikkurila profit surge

(Reuters) - Finnish paints maker Tikkurila said its second-quarter results would beat market expectations as more people made home improvements, lifting its shares by more than 8% on Thursday.

Tikkurila (TIK1V.HE) said that preliminary figures showed April-June operating profit rose 54% to 32.5 million euros ($37 million), while revenue was up 1% to 171.8 million euros.

Analysts had estimated a 10-20 million euro operating profit and revenue of 128-157 million euros, Refinitiv data showed.

“The positive development with revenue and profitability was supported by an exceptionally good performance in the consumer-driven DIY business in all Tikkurila’s core markets, especially towards the end of the quarter,” it said in a statement.

“Profitability improvement was additionally driven by continued efficiency improvements and temporary short-term savings,” Tikkurila said, adding that its professional and industrial customers had been hit by the coronavirus crisis.