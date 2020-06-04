Coronavirus infections slow down in Finland despite schools opening

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections have slowed in Finland over the last two weeks despite the reopening of schools in mid-May, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Schools closed for summer holidays at the end of May, but scientists warned there was still risk of the epidemic regaining strength without social distancing.

Finland has recorded just 6,911 coronavirus infections and 321 deaths.

Restaurants were allowed to reopen on Monday and public services including libraries, theatres and sports facilities started operating again.

Last week, the government lifted its recommendation for citizens to avoid travelling within Finland but has yet to decide whether cross-border leisure travel restrictions will continue beyond June 14.

The ministry said it plans to launch an optional coronavirus mobile tracing application in August.