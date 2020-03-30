Finland extends coronavirus restrictions by one month: PM

File Photo: Prime Minister Sanna Marin attends a news conference on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Helsinki, Finland March 17, 2020. Lehtikuva/Mikko Stig via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland will extend its earlier measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak by one month until May 13 from April 13, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Monday.

In the past weeks, Finland has closed roads from Helsinki to the rest of the country, restricted traffic across its borders, banned public meetings of more than 10 people, closed schools for most pupils and urged people to stay at home as much as possible.[L8N2BK8NG]

By Monday, Finnish authorities had confirmed 1,313 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the Nordic country.