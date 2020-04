FILE PHOTO: A police officer stops a vehicle for a document check at a traffic control post, as roadblocks were setup on all routes that connect Helsinki with the rest of the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lapinjarvi, Finland April 6, 2020. Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland on Thursday extended most of its restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus by one month to May 13, the government said in a statement.

The government extended its ban on public meetings of more than 10 people, the closure of public services such as libraries and schools for most students. The government had earlier decided to close all restaurants until the end of May.