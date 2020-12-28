Finland finds first patients with new coronavirus variants

FILE PHOTO: View of the Hakaniemi Sunday market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Helsinki, Finland November 1, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The new variant of the coronavirus circulating in Britain has been detected in Finland in two people, while a separate variant spreading in South Africa has been detected in one other person, health officials said on Monday.

Finland imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the new variant, which is thought to be more contagious than previous ones.