Finland scraps coronavirus quarantine for certain European tourists

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s government decided on Tuesday to scrap from July 13 travel restrictions for leisure travellers from certain European countries such as Italy and Germany, if infection rates remain at current levels, as well as a requirement for them to go into quarantine for 14 days when entering Finland.

The government will allow in travellers from European countries where infections remain at a maximum 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of two weeks, Finland’s Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo said.

The travel restrictions and the quarantine rule will remain in place for travellers from neighbouring Sweden.