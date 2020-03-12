Finland calls for public meetings to be canceled due to coronavirus

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland recommends cancelling public meetings of more than 500 people until the end of May due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday.

The announcement came after the Nordic country’s confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 50 in a day to a total of 109, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said, and after the Finnish Foreign Ministry recommended citizens avoid traveling anywhere in the world now.

(This story corrects to say that Finland recommends canceling, not bans public meetings)