Finland to let restaurants reopen from June 1 as COVID-19 curbs ease

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland will lift some coronavirus restrictions, allowing restaurants to reopen and public services including libraries and sports facilities to start operating again from June 1, the government said on Monday.

A ban on public meetings will be relaxed from a maximum of 10 people to 50 people from June 1 but emergency powers will be kept in place, it said.

Essential travel to countries in the Schengen area will be allowed from May 14, interior minister Maria Ohisalo said.

Last week, the government decided to reopen schools from May 13.