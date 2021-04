FILE PHOTO: AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen in Laakso hospital in Helsinki, Finland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Essi Lehto

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland will continue giving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only to people aged 65 and over, the Finnish Health Institute said in a statement on Wednesday.

The institute added that it is possible to give a second dose from another manufacturer and that it is drafting a plan on how to continue with vaccinations.