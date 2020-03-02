Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to South Korea over coronavirus

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam Airlines HVN.HM said on Monday it will suspend its flights to destinations in South Korea from March 5 over coronavirus concerns.

In the largest outbreak outside China, South Korea has had 26 deaths and reported another 599 infections on Monday, taking its tally to 4,335.

“We will resume flights to South Korean destinations when the epidemic is better controlled,” Vietnam Airlines said in a statement.

Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways said last Monday it will suspend all flights to and from South Korea.

The Southeast Asian nation has also suspended visa-free travel for South Koreans.

Vietnam last week said all 16 people in the country infected with the coronavirus had been cured and released from hospitals, and there had been no new cases in the country since Feb. 13.