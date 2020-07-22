Florida governor says parents should have option to send children to school

FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on the Army Corps' building of a coronavirus field hospital inside the facility, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. April 8, 2020. Al Diaz/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that parents should have the option to send their children to school and local school leaders should have the power to decide whether to begin the school year with in-person instruction.

During a 7-minute address on education, the Republican also said that Florida teachers at higher risk or who feel uncomfortable with in-person instruction should be given the option to work remotely.