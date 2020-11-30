49ers to play home games in Arizona due to COVID-19 restrictions

(Reuters) - The San Francisco 49ers will play their home games in Arizona in each of the next two weeks since Santa Clara County imposed new COVID-19 restrictions that ban all contact sports, the NFL club said on Monday.

The 49ers, whose home stadium is based in Santa Clara County, will now play their Dec. 7 game against the Buffalo Bills and Dec. 13 game versus the Washington Football Team at the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

“The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and league officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games,” the 49ers said in a statement.

“Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time.”

Following the Washington game, the 49ers will go on the road for matches against the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona before a scheduled Jan. 3 home fixture against the Seattle Seahawks.

Santa Clara County issued the new directives on the weekend in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The rule came into effect on Monday and will last for three weeks.