Falcons close facility after positive COVID-19 tests, reports

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Falcons shut down their practice facility on Thursday after four members of the team produced positive COVID-19 tests, ESPN reported.

The National Football League said it could not confirm the reports when contacted by Reuters.

The Falcons had implemented the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after placing rookie defensive tackle ﻿Marlon Davidson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Atlanta players will now undergo daily testing, have virtual meetings and wear mandatory protective personal equipment, including masks, during practice.