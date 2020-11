NFL: Ravens place seven players on COVID-19 list after positive test

FILE PHOTO: Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) defends and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks on during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens placed seven players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, a day after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Linebackers Tyus Bowser, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Matthew Judon and Patrick Queen, as well as defensive backs Terrell Bonds and DeShon Elliott were added to the list, which is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.

Humphrey returned a positive test after playing in the Ravens’ 28-24 defeat by Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Several teams have reported positive tests among players and personnel since the season began and the NFL on Tuesday said it would enhance its safety protocols, instructing teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing. [nL1N2HP2LA]