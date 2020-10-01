Titans, Steelers game postponed again after more positive tests

FILE PHOTO: Sep 27, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The postponed Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans game that the National Football League had hoped to play earlier this week will be rescheduled to later this season after two more members of the Tennessee team tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL said in a statement on Thursday that an additional player and one staff member had tested positive and that the decision to postpone was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.

Three Titans players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 29, while a fourth player returned a positive test on Sept. 30.

Tennessee also reported five positive tests among team personnel.

Originally scheduled for Sunday in Nashville, the NFL said an announcement of a new date would be made shortly.