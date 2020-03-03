Ford limiting company travel; two employees in China have coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk,Belgium December 17, 2014.REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co told employees on Tuesday it is restricting all company travel to only essential operations through March 27.

The second largest U.S. automaker also confirmed two employees in China had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett told employees the automaker was “restricting all business air travel, internationally and in-country. For now, this ban is in effect until March 27 and we will revisit the decision weekly.”