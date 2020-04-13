Ford making masks to protect workers against COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Monday it is producing face masks at a Michigan plant to protect its workers from the coronavirus pandemic and is seeking to have those masks certified for medical use.

The automaker said the masks are being made at its Van Dyke transmission plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and were developed in collaboration with the United Auto Workers union.

Ford said it also is working with supplier Joyson Safety Systems to manufacture reusable gowns from airbag materials.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker had previously announced that it will make air-purifying respirators in consultation with 3M Co. Ford said on Monday that production of those respirators will start on Tuesday at a plant near Flat Rock, Michigan.