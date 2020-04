FILE PHOTO: Augustin de Romanet, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe ADP, attends a visit at Orly Airport near Paris before to close Orly airport to commercial flights today, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French airports operator ADP is losing more than 3 million euros ($3.25 million) in sales a day due to the coronavirus crisis, Chief Executive Augustin de Romanet said on Tuesday.

“Our loss of turnover per day is more than 3 million euros”, Romanet told France Inter radio.

Last month, ADP closed Orly airport, south of Paris From March 31 until further notice because of the pandemic.

($1 = 0.9234 euros)