FILE PHOTO: Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe ADP (Aeroports de Paris), poses before the presentation of the company's 2019 half-year results in Paris, France, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Augustin de Romanet, the head of French airports company ADP, has tested positive for the coronavirus, an ADP spokesman said on Monday.

“He will stay at his home for 14 days,” added the spokesman.

ADP runs Paris’ Roissy and Orly airports. The company is a potential candidate for privatisation by the French government, which holds a stake of around 50% in ADP’s share capital.