FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire listens to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe delivering a speech to present the French government's plan to unwind the country's coronavirus lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the National Assembly in Paris France, April 28, 2020. David Niviere/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that further talks would take place from this week regarding ways to help the aeronautics industry.

Le Maire also reiterated in an interview with France Inter radio that France would look into the possible establishment of a fund to support the aeronautics industry.