FILE PHOTO: An Air France Airbus A330 aircraft takes off at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Roissy-en-France, France March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will consult with its Dutch counterpart before making any decision over support for Air France, the French subsidiary of Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA), Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

European airlines on Tuesday called on governments to draw up a package of measures to support an industry being hammered by the coronavirus crisis.