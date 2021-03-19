No reason for France to reject AstraZeneca vaccine - government spokesman

FILE PHOTO: French Government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal, wearing a protective face mask, speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - There is no reason for France to reject the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday.

France is due to resume use of the vaccine on Friday, a day after the European Union’s drug watchdog said it was convinced that the shot’s benefits outweighed any risks.

More than a dozen nations including France had suspended its use following an investigation into reports of blood disorders.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to get the AstraZeneca vaccine himself on Friday.

Castex announced a new month-long lockdown for Paris and other parts of the country on Thursday, after a faltering vaccine rollout and the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants.

Attal told RTL radio the government would step up efforts to ensure as many people as possible worked from home rather than offices.