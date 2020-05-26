Business News
May 26, 2020 / 3:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Autonomous and electric cars to be key part of autos sector: Macron

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint video news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 18, 2020. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles will form a key part of the automotive sector after the coronavirus crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron, speaking after a visit to a Valeo (VLOF.PA) car parts factory in northern France, also said that no car model currently produced in France should be manufactured in other countries.

Reporting by Michel Rose, Gilles Guillaume, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by David Goodman

