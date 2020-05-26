Autonomous and electric cars to be key part of autos sector: Macron

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint video news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 18, 2020. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles will form a key part of the automotive sector after the coronavirus crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron, speaking after a visit to a Valeo (VLOF.PA) car parts factory in northern France, also said that no car model currently produced in France should be manufactured in other countries.