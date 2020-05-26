France's Macron says support for car sector to be 'massively amplified'

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint video news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 18, 2020. France and Germany discussed Europe's economic recovery plans to respond to the coronavirus crisis. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that support for the French car sector, hard hit by the coronavirus lockdown, will be “massively amplified”.

“The health crisis massively and brutally brought the French car sector to a halt. This is a part of our economy, thousands of jobs,” Macron also said on Twitter.

France on Tuesday is due to announce a support package for carmakers, the latest industry to get a sector-specific plan to help it recover.