French Finance Minister to hold new meetings with auto executives this week

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a presentation of the details for the end of the country's lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France May 7, 2020. Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that he would hold new meetings this week with representatives of the country’s automotive industry, which has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus.

Le Maire also told BFM Business radio that he regretted a decision by the CGT trade union to prevent a reopening of a Renault plant at Sandouville, just as the French government tries to get the country back to work as lockdown measures start to ease.

Last month, the European Commission approved a 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) loan guarantee to Renault to help Renault mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis.