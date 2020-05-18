French plan to help auto sector due within 15 days: Le Maire

FILE PHOTO - French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a presentation of the details for the end of the country's lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France May 7, 2020. Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France is hoping to announce a plan within 15 days to help the country’s automobile sector, which has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus, finance minister Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio on Monday.

Le Maire added the French government also hoped to announce a plan to help the country’s aeronautics sector by July 1.

The government is already working on a roughly 5 billion euros ($5.41 billion) package of state-guaranteed loans for carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), which is 15% owned by the state.

($1 = 0.9239 euros)