FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron's European Affairs advisor Clement Beaune leaves the Elysee palace in Paris, France, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - The closure of borders between European countries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic must be avoided as much as possible, French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told France Inter radio on Wednesday.

Beaune said that while political responses to the COVID-19 crisis were always prone to change, responses such as European border closures “were to be avoided”.