April 14, 2020 / 7:36 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

French budget deficit to hit 9% of GDP this year: minister

FILE PHOTO: French Minister of Public Action and Accounts Gerald Darmanin looks on during a news conference after a cabinet meeting in Paris, France March 18, 2020, held to draft a law to confirm delay of second round of municipal elections as a strict lockdown came into in effect in France to stop the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government’s budget deficit is set to hit a post-war record of 9% of economic output this year, the budget minister said on Monday in the second revision in less than a week.

Budget minister Gerald Darmanin said that financial shortfall would top the 7.6% flagged only last week after President Emmanuel Macron extended a nationwide lockdown until May 11.

“We are going from a deficit -7.6% (of GDP) to a deficit of -9%. Our country has never seen such a deficit since World War Two,” Darmanin told France Info.

