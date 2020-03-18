Renault and PSA can benefit from French coronavirus measures: finance ministry

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Orvault, near Nantes, France, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmakers PSA (PEUP.PA) and Renault (RENA.PA) are entitled to benefit from all measures put in place to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, France’s Finance Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire have together reviewed the prospects of the car industry and agreed to continue to work in close cooperation, a source close to Renault also told Reuters.

The French government on Tuesday said it would not hesitate to use all means at its disposal to help French companies affected by the market slump. [nP6N2B2012]