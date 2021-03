FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Jean Castex gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the French government's current strategy for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France March 4, 2021. Alain Jocard/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that the moment had come to think about measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the greater Paris region, with a weekend lockdown being the most likely outcome, as is already the case in other areas.

