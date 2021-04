French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a speech to present measures to tackle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the country, followed by a debate and a vote, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is still expecting that upcoming regional elections will be held in June as planned, providing health conditions allow it, Prime Minister Jean Castex told parliament on Thursday, a day after the country announced a third lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.