In France, 60% of new COVID-19 cases linked to UK variant: PM

PARIS (Reuters) - More than 60% of all new coronavirus infections registered in France are linked to the variant first detected in Britain, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.
“The circulation of the virus has accelerated over the past two weeks and that is clearly linked to the UK variant,” Castex said at a weekly COVID-19 news conference.
While the virus is not rising exponentially, the health system remains under massive pressure, he added.
Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Dominique Vidalon, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.