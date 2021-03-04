In France, 60% of new COVID-19 cases linked to UK variant: PM

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Jean Castex touches his protective face mask during a press conference on the government's current strategy for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Paris, France February 25, 2021. Stephane De Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - More than 60% of all new coronavirus infections registered in France are linked to the variant first detected in Britain, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

“The circulation of the virus has accelerated over the past two weeks and that is clearly linked to the UK variant,” Castex said at a weekly COVID-19 news conference.

While the virus is not rising exponentially, the health system remains under massive pressure, he added.