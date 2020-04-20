France becomes fourth country to pass the 20,000 coronavirus death toll

A man, wearing a protective face mask, rides past people queuing outside a Biocoop grocery in Fontenay-sous-Bois as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Monday officially registered more than 20,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, and the pace of increase of fatalities sped up again after several days of slowing.

But the number of people in intensive care fell for the 12th consecutive day, suggesting the national lockdown put in place more than a month ago is having positive effects in containing the disease.

France’s public health chief Jerome Salomon told a news briefing the coronavirus-linked fatalities were up 2.8%, at 20,265, versus an increase of 2.0% Sunday.