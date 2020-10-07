France COVID-19 hospitalisations at a three-month high

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities said on Tuesday more than 7,500 patients were treated in hospital for COVID-19 disease, marking a three-months high and an increase of more than 65% versus Aug 29 low point of 4,530.
The government has put in place restrictions all over the country - such as bars ordered to close at 10 pm in Paris - to contain the second wave of the disease and avoid the hospital system from being overwhelmed.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul
