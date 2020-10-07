Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

France COVID-19 hospitalisations at a three-month high

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, prepares to administer a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nantes, France, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities said on Tuesday more than 7,500 patients were treated in hospital for COVID-19 disease, marking a three-months high and an increase of more than 65% versus Aug 29 low point of 4,530.

The government has put in place restrictions all over the country - such as bars ordered to close at 10 pm in Paris - to contain the second wave of the disease and avoid the hospital system from being overwhelmed.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul

