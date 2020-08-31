France new COVID-19 infections down but hospitalisations up

FILE PHOTO: A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital in Vannes during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, May 6, 2020. Picture taken May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 3,082 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from a caseload of above 5,000 each on the two previous days, but the Monday figure always tends to dip as there are less tests conducted on Sundays.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, stood at 5,167, reaching a new record for a fourth day in a row, versus a low of 272 on May 27, two weeks after the country ended its two-months long lockdown.

France’s cumulative total of COVID-19 infections has reached 281,025, up 50% in comparison with the July 31 figure.

The number of people hospitalised with the disease are up for the second day running after going down for almost two weeks.