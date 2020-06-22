France records 23 new coronavirus deaths, first daily rise above 20 in four days
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk past the he Galeries Lafayette department store on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris as France softens its strict lockdown rules during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 23 on Monday to 29,663, the first time in four days that the daily tally rose above 20, having fallen to a three-and-a-half month low of 7 on Sunday.