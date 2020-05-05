France report more than 25,500 coronavirus deaths

A woman wearing a protective face mask reads a book on a platform at a metro station of Paris transport network (RATP) during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who have died from a coronavirus infection in France increased by 330 to 25,531 on Tuesday, the sharpest rate of increase in six days, government data showed.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the number of people in intensive care units fell to 3,430 from 3,696 on Monday, down for a 27th consecutive day.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 25,775 from 25,548 also continuing a now uninterrupted three-week fall.