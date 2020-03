FILE PHOTO: A placard with information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) is displayed in front of a school in Paris, France, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Public Health Authority on Saturday reported 12 new deaths from coronavirus taking the total to 91.

It said on its website that the number of cases had risen to 4,499, up from 3,661 on Friday.