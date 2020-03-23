France reports 186 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 860

French rescue team wearing protective suits carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before being loaded into a helicopter as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 186 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, taking the total to 860 or an increase of 28%, with the toll rising more sharply than the last three days as the country is about to enter its second week of lockdown.

During a press conference, Health Minister Olivier Veran added the number of cases had risen to 19,856, which is a rise of about 20% in 24 hours.

Veran said 2,082 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up 19% compared to Sunday, another increase compared to the last three official tallies