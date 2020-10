FILE PHOTO: A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, works at a testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nantes, France, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France has registered 244 new deaths from coronavirus infection, taking the total to 35,785, according to data shown on French television during a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The data also showed France registered 36,437 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the total to 1,235,132.

(This story corrects total to 35,785 in first paragraph, not 37,785)