World News
March 17, 2020 / 7:05 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

France reports 27 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 175

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 27 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total to 175 or an increase of around 18%, as the country entered its first day of lockdown to try and contain the outbreak.

During a press conference without any physical presence of journalists, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 7,730, up from 6,633 on Monday, which is a rise of 16.5% in 24 hours.

Salomon said 699 people were in a serious condition, needing life support.

Reporting by Henri-Pierre Andre; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

