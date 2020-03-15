France reports 36 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 127

FILE PHOTO: An information sign is seen at a school in Nice as France will close from Monday all nurseries, schools and universities to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), France, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Public Health Authority on Sunday reported 36 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the total to 127, and said there had been an increase of more than 1,000 cases.

“The virus is circulating.. it is circulating and it is threatening the lives,” Olivier Veran told France 2 television. “I implore the French to respect the strict social measures.”

The French Public Health Authority said 127 people had now died, up from 91 on Saturday. The number of cases had risen to 5,423 cases, up from 4,449 on Saturday.